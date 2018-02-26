Shrimp and Pea Stuffed Tomatoes reprise

It was so popular we had to do it again.

Ingredients

1/4 cup Mayonnaise

10 ounce package Frozen Peas

1/4 cup Sour Cream

1/2 pound peeled and cooked Small Shrimp

1 teaspoon Tarragon

2 hard Cooked Eggs, chopped

1 teaspoon Wine Vinegar

1/4 cup Sweet Pickle Relish

1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard

1 stalk Celery, chopped

1/2 teaspoon Salt

4 medium Tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon dried Dill Weed

Boston Lettuce Leaves

Method

In a medium bowl, mix the mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, mustard, salt and dill until smooth.

Cook the peas according to directions, just until tender.

Drain peas well and rinse with cold water. Drain again.

Add the peas, shrimp, egg, relish and celery to the mayonnaise mixture.

Mix to coat.

Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 3 hours.

Core the tomatoes, and separate each into 6 wedges, cutting almost to the bottom.

Spread the sections and place on lettuce leaves.

Divide the shrimp mixture among the tomatoes and serve.