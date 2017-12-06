“Shop With A Cop” Warms Everyone’s Hearts In Bay County

Some 35 students gathered at the Meijer on Wilder in Bay County’s Monitor Township Wednesday evening for the “Shop With A Cop” program.

Sponsors included Meijer, local law enforcement agencies and the Bay City Public Schools.

Gina Anderson who teaches first grade at the Kolb Elementary Magnet School says the students have to meet certain criteria to be eligible.

That includes how they act in their classroom, attendance and how they give back to their communities.

Anderson added each child received a $100 dollar gift card provided by Meijer and the local Fraternal Order of Police.

She praised the involvement of Public Safety departments including Bay City and Essexville plus the Hampton Township and Michigan State Police.

Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance along with the Saginaw Spirit mascot and players as the students shopped and enjoyed pizza.