Sheriff Deputy Faces Charges In connection With Gun Discharge At Western High School

Acting as a special prosecutor, Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Renne says it was a miracle nobody was seriously hurt or killed after Brown accidentally fired a gun inside Bay City Western High School. A teacher was hit in her neck, but the bullet did not break her skin.

Reene said Brown was charged with evidence tampering because he was given the bullet by the teacher and he threw it in the grass outside the Auburn school to conceal his involvement in the November 11th incident. A Michigan State Police K 9 team found the bullet. The charge is punishable by up to four years in prison. The 51-year-old Brown, a 20-year veteran with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, is also facing two charges of careless discharge of a firearm.

He was arraigned on the charges Thursday in Bay County District Court and released on a personal recognizance bond. A settlement conference is scheduled for January 6th and a preliminary examination will be held January 12th.