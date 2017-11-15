Serious Accident Under Investigation On Bay Road In Saginaw County

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies are continuing their investigation of a vehicle-pedestrian accident that happened about 8:30 Wednesday evening on Bay Road between Kochville and Pierce Roads.

Authorities say a man around 30 saw an accident near Bay and Pierce involving a vehicle that ran off Bay Road into the yard of the Kochville United Methodist Church.

Deputies add the man stopped his vehicle in the southbound lane of Bay before stepping out onto the road and being struck by a north bound vehicle.

He was taken to a Saginaw area hospital with what were described as life threatening injuries.

The crash site had to be blocked off for several hours to allow measurements to be taken.