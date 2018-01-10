Separate Fatal Accidents Under Investigation In Saginaw And Bay Counties

Authorities in Saginaw and Bay Counties are investigating separate fatal accidents.

A tow truck driver who worked for Mike’s Wrecker Service in Saginaw died after being struck by another vehicle just after Eight P-M Wednesday.

The accident happened on north bound Dixie Highway near the Bridgeport exit while the victim was loading a disabled vehicle onto a flatbed truck.

Meanwhile in Bay City, a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle at Broadway and Cass around 11 P-M Wednesday.

Names are being withheld for the time being pending notification of relatives