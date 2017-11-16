Sentiment To Allow Medical Marijuana In Buena Vista Township Appears Strong

Sentiment among those attending a forum on allowing medical marijuana facilities in Buena Vista Township Thursday appeared to be strongly in support.

Former Township Supervisor and school board trustee Frances Hayes believes the revenue from such operations could help the community eliminate blight, improve its infrastructure and boost the local economy.

Hayes and about 35 others came to the Buena Vista Community Center on South Outer Drive.

Township officials say they’re still collecting information, but added they could make a decision on whether to opt in or out under state guidelines by year’s end.