Semi Crashes Into Overpass on I-75

The southbound lanes of I-75 near the Salzburg Road overpass in Bay County’s Monitor Township have been closed, along with the overpass itself. A semi truck hit the Salzburg Road overpass, at the 161 mile-marker, shortly before 2:00 p.m., and then caught fire. The northbound lanes were initially closed, but reopened a short time later.

Drivers should avoid that area and use an alternate route. Michigan Department of Transportation officials are assessing damage.

The semi-truck was heading south when it hit the overpass, but the driver suffered only minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The semi was carrying fiberboard pallets, which ended up scattered across the road. The crash is under investigation, and it may be some time before that part of I-75 reopens. Stay tuned to WSGW for updates.