Second Woman Dies from Fatal Midland County Crash

A fatal accident in Midland County on Friday, Sept. 15 has claimed another victim. 63-year-old Diane Espinoza of Hope died at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland Tuesday, Sept. 19. She was driving a black 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck north bound on N. Sturgeon Road Friday night when her truck was hit by a blue 2002 Ford Explorer driven by 69-year-old Sharon Miller of Sanford at the intersection with E. Baker Road. Miller failed to stop for a stop sign. Both women were taken to the hospital. Miller died later that evening.

Police say both women were wearing their seat belts. A toxicology report is pending though police do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.