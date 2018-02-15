Second Victim Dies from Saginaw House Fire
By Michael Percha
|
Feb 15, 2018 @ 5:52 AM

A Saginaw fire Monday, Feb. 12 has claimed the life of another victim. The fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. at 1732 Wood St. in a home which had been declared condemned by the city only hours earlier. 41-year-old Melissa Shook and her mother, 71-year-old Adair Smithpeters were rescued from the home, while a 38-year-old man was able to get out unharmed. Shook was taken to a local hospital, where she died shortly afterward. Officials say Smithpeters, who was flown to Detroit Receiving Hospital, died Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Saginaw city inspectors visited the house around 3:00 p.m. the afternoon of the fire, finding unsafe living conditions. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

