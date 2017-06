Authorities in Saginaw are investigating a reported shooting about 3:15 P-M Thursday on Lowell near Hiland.

Police report a 25 year old man is in critical condition.

So far, there’s no word of anyone in custody.

It’s the second shooting in the city this week, following an incident Tuesday where a 40 year old man suffered non life threatening injuries on Collingwood near Hiland.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stopper’s at 1-800-422-JAIL.