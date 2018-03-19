Second Saginaw Priest Suspended

The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw announced over the weekend that a second priest has been suspended due to sexual abuse allegations. The priest, 72-year-old Father Ronald Dombrowski, has been with the diocese since the 1970s. The diocese described the suspension as a “precautionary measure, ” and no charges had been filed. Church officials said they were contacted by a man last week who told officials he was a child at the time of the alleged conduct.

Father Dombrowski most recently served as sacramental minister at Holy Family Parish in Saginaw. As part of the suspension, he’s to have no contact with individuals under 21, prohibiting him from going on school properties or taking part in school and parish activities. Bishop Joseph Cistone has also ordered Dombrowski to refrain from wearing clerical garb or otherwise presenting himself publicly as a priest while the allegations are being investigated.

Another Saginaw-area priest, Rev. Robert Deland, was recently charged with sexual misconduct. He’s awaiting a court hearing that will determine whether there’s enough evidence to send his case to trial. DeLand was pastor of St. Agnes Church in Freeland.