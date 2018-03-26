Second Potentially Threatening Drawing Found at Delta College

Delta College has asked for help from the FBI and Michigan State Police to investigate what may be a copycat of a potentially threatening drawing found on the door of a bathroom stall. The college’s public safety office was made aware of the drawing, showing a handgun with the apparent date “3/26” written underneath.

Delta’s statement on the incident did not say when the drawing was found, but said internal and external law enforcement agencies found no evidence of a credible danger. Classes and activities were held as scheduled.

Delta College Public Safety is working to identify the person or persons responsible, and is asking anyone with information to call them at

989-686-9113. The college said it will pursue all legal remedies, including criminal charges.

A similar drawing was found on March 20 of last week, also on a bathroom stall. Delta is working with the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center and the FBI to continue monitoring for any threats against the college.