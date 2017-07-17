Search to Resume for Missing Kayaker

The Huron County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Coast Guard called off a search for a missing kayaker Sunday, July 16 due to rough waters. A 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old male from St. Clair Shores were kayaking about a third of a mile from the Lighthouse County Park in Huron Township Saturday, July 15 when both men swamped their kayaks. They were not wearing life jackets. The 22-year-old was able to swim to shore to flag down a passing motorist on Lighthouse Rd., but the other man was unable to swim and police believe he slipped beneath the surface.

Rescue crews will resume their search Monday, weather permitting. Police remind everyone of the importance of wearing a life vest when out on the water and knowing the limits of your kayak and your own capabilities.