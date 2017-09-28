Search Continues For Isabella County Home Invasion, Shooting Suspect

A suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion that led to the shooting of a woman is still at large two days after the incident in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township. A manhunt by the Isabella and Midland County Sheriff Departments was called off, but the search for 38-year-old Kenneth Maddux continues, including increased police patrols in the Oil City area.

Investigators say Maddux broke into a home on East Baseline Road, near Loomis Road, west of the Isabella-Midland County line. The woman was shot in the abdomen during the Wednesday morning incident. The victim, whose name has not been released, is reported in fair condition in the intensive care unit at Midland’s Mid Michigan Medical Center.

A man living in the house was struggling with Maddux when the gun was fired. The victim told deputies she recognized Maddux’s voice during the incident. Police are also trying to determine whether a second suspect was involved. Call the Isabella County Sheriff’s office if you have any information.