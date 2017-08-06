Seafood Enchiladas

A new take on an old classic Mexican standby.
Ingredients:
For the sauce:
1 cup Milk
1 ounce Butter
1/2 ounce Lobster Base
1 ounce Flour
Filling:
equal parts Cooked Popcorn Shrimp. Cooked Cubed Cod and Imitation or canned Crab
Flour Tortillas
Method:
For the sauce, heat the milk slowly until tiny bubbles appear.
Do not scald.
In another pan, melt the butter.
Add the lobster base and flour to make a roux.
Cook the roux over low heat for five minutes.
Slowly add the hot milk to the roux, whisking until smooth.
Fill the tortillas with 2 tablespoons of the seafood mixture.
Roll up each and place in a baking dish, seam side down.
Pour the sauce over the top, and put under a broiler until heated through.
You may top with cheese if desired.
You may also deep fry the tortillas, and then top with sauce to make chimichangas.