Seafood Enchiladas
By Art Lewis
|
Aug 6, 2017 @ 4:21 AM

A new take on an old classic Mexican standby.

Ingredients:

For the sauce:
1 cup Milk
1 ounce Butter
1/2 ounce Lobster Base
1 ounce Flour
Filling:
equal parts Cooked Popcorn Shrimp. Cooked Cubed Cod and Imitation or canned Crab
Flour Tortillas

Method:

For the sauce, heat the milk slowly until tiny bubbles appear.
Do not scald.
In another pan, melt the butter.
Add the lobster base and flour to make a roux.
Cook the roux over low heat for five minutes.
Slowly add the hot milk to the roux, whisking until smooth.
Fill the tortillas with 2 tablespoons of the seafood mixture.
Roll up each and place in a baking dish, seam side down.
Pour the sauce over the top, and put under a broiler until heated through.
You may top with cheese if desired.
You may also deep fry the tortillas, and then top with sauce to make chimichangas.

Related Content

Canadian Blueberry Dessert
August 4th is National Oyster Day
Blueberry Custard Pie
Ground Turkey Meat Loaf
Chocolate Cream Coke
Holiday Lemonade
Comments