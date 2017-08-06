Seafood Enchiladas

A new take on an old classic Mexican standby.

Ingredients:

For the sauce:

1 cup Milk

1 ounce Butter

1/2 ounce Lobster Base

1 ounce Flour

Filling:

equal parts Cooked Popcorn Shrimp. Cooked Cubed Cod and Imitation or canned Crab

Flour Tortillas

Method:

For the sauce, heat the milk slowly until tiny bubbles appear.

Do not scald.

In another pan, melt the butter.

Add the lobster base and flour to make a roux.

Cook the roux over low heat for five minutes.

Slowly add the hot milk to the roux, whisking until smooth.

Fill the tortillas with 2 tablespoons of the seafood mixture.

Roll up each and place in a baking dish, seam side down.

Pour the sauce over the top, and put under a broiler until heated through.

You may top with cheese if desired.

You may also deep fry the tortillas, and then top with sauce to make chimichangas.