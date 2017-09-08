School Bus-Car Crash Kills Two

The Isabella County Sheriff’s office says early morning sunlight may have been a factor in a double fatal crash involving a school bus and a car. It happened shortly before 8:00 a.m. Friday, on Weidman Road west of Whiteville Road in Isabella Township. The Mt. Pleasant school bus was empty except for the driver, who was not injured.

The bus was stopped when a car hit it from behind, and then went underneath the bus, killing both the driver, identified as 19-year-old Joshua Schafer, and his mother, who was a passenger. She was identified as 50-year-old Kimberly Schafer. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They were residents of Isabella Township.