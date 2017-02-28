Sausage, Bacon and Cheese Chowder – Soup Cook-Off 2017 – First Place

And the winner is… This is the winning recipe from the 2017 Soup Cook-Off. And, it was a unanimous decision of the judges.

Sausage, Bacon and Cheese Chowder

Carol Socier – Bay City – FIRST PLACE

Ingredients:

1 lb. Bob Evans original Pork Sausage 4 tbsp. Unsalted Butter, divided

1 cup Chopped Onion 1 cup Shredded Carrots

1 cup Sliced Celery 1 tsp. Dried Basil

1 tsp. Dried Parsley Flakes 5 cups Peeled, Cubed Potatoes

1 qt. Chicken Broth 1/3 cup All Purpose Flour

1 lb. Velveeta Cheese, cubed 1 ½ cups Whole Milk

3/4 tsp. Sea Salt ¼ tsp Pepper

1/3 cup Sour Cream 6 Bacon Strips, cooked and crumbled

Method:

In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook and crumble sausage until no longer pink. Drain and set aside. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in the same pan. Saute’ onions, celery, basil and parsley until tender, about 10 minutes. Add potatoes, sausage and chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, about 10-12 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt the remaining butter. Add the flour until bubbly. Add to the soup, bringing to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Stir in cheese, milk, salt and pepper. Remove from the heat. Blend in the sour cream and bacon.