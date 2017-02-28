Sausage, Bacon and Cheese Chowder – Soup Cook-Off 2017 – First Place

And the winner is… This is the winning recipe from the 2017 Soup Cook-Off. And, it was a unanimous decision of the judges.
Sausage, Bacon and Cheese Chowder
Carol Socier – Bay City – FIRST PLACE
Ingredients:
1 lb. Bob Evans original Pork Sausage 4 tbsp. Unsalted Butter, divided
1 cup Chopped Onion 1 cup Shredded Carrots
1 cup Sliced Celery 1 tsp. Dried Basil
1 tsp. Dried Parsley Flakes 5 cups Peeled, Cubed Potatoes
1 qt. Chicken Broth 1/3 cup All Purpose Flour
1 lb. Velveeta Cheese, cubed 1 ½ cups Whole Milk
3/4 tsp. Sea Salt ¼ tsp Pepper
1/3 cup Sour Cream 6 Bacon Strips, cooked and crumbled
Method:
In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook and crumble sausage until no longer pink. Drain and set aside. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in the same pan. Saute’ onions, celery, basil and parsley until tender, about 10 minutes. Add potatoes, sausage and chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, about 10-12 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt the remaining butter. Add the flour until bubbly. Add to the soup, bringing to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Stir in cheese, milk, salt and pepper. Remove from the heat. Blend in the sour cream and bacon.