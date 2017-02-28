Sausage, Bacon and Cheese Chowder – Soup Cook-Off 2017 – First Place

By Art Lewis
|
Feb 28, 7:27 AM

And the winner is…  This is the winning recipe from the 2017 Soup Cook-Off.  And, it was a unanimous decision of the judges.

Sausage, Bacon and Cheese Chowder
Carol Socier – Bay City – FIRST PLACE

Ingredients:

1 lb. Bob Evans original Pork Sausage                        4 tbsp. Unsalted Butter, divided
1 cup Chopped Onion                                                 1 cup Shredded Carrots
1 cup Sliced Celery                                                      1 tsp. Dried Basil
1 tsp. Dried Parsley Flakes                                          5 cups Peeled, Cubed Potatoes
1 qt. Chicken Broth                                                     1/3 cup All Purpose Flour
1 lb. Velveeta Cheese, cubed                                      1 ½ cups Whole Milk
3/4 tsp. Sea Salt                                                          ¼ tsp Pepper
1/3 cup Sour Cream                                                   6 Bacon Strips, cooked and crumbled

Method:

In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook and crumble sausage until no longer pink.  Drain and set aside.  Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in the same pan.  Saute’ onions, celery, basil and parsley until tender, about 10 minutes.  Add potatoes, sausage and chicken broth.  Bring to a boil.  Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, about 10-12 minutes.  Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt the remaining butter.  Add the flour until bubbly.  Add to the soup, bringing to a boil.  Cook and stir for 2 minutes.  Reduce heat to low.  Stir in cheese, milk, salt and pepper.  Remove from the heat.  Blend in the sour cream and bacon.

Comments