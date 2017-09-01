Saturday Night Brings A New Saginaw Spirit Season

Saginaw Spirit team members get some ice time as media day opens the 2017-18 season. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

It’s hockey time in Saginaw as the Saginaw Spirit opens its exhibition season Saturday night.

First year coach Troy Smith says his 17-years experience in the Ontario Hockey League will benefit a young, but skilled team.

While the team missed the playoffs last season, Saginaw Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill sees a better year ahead.

The team captain and defenseman Keaton Middleton is looking forward to battle the Flint Firebirds as the I – 75 Rivalry continues. The 6-foot-6, 19-year old, Mdddleton was drafted last year by the NHL’s Toronto Mapleleafs.

Fans can expect delays before the game against the Soo Greyhounds as tighter security rules begin at the downtown Saginaw Dow Event Center.