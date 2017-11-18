Santa Claus Is Getting Saginaw Children’s Wish Lists The Old Fashion Way

Telegrapher Jim Wades was busy Friday night sending messages to the mythical North Pole. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

In today’s electronic social media world, children are probably sending their wish list to Santa Claus by text or email.

Saginaw Valley Amateur Radio Association President Mike Dougherty says this weekend the clock is being turned back to the mid-1800s, with telegrapher Jim Wades sending hundreds of messages by telegraph from the Saginaw Children’s Zoo. The messages are going to Wades’ fellow HAM radio operator in Fairbanks, Alaska, who will then take them to the North Pole.

Dougherty said kids are asking for the usual items, Barbie dolls, Lego sets, electronic items, I-pads and I-pods.

As part of Saginaw’s annual “Holiday in the Heart of the City”, children can stop by the Castle Museum, in downtown Saginaw, from Noon till 4:00 p.m., Saturday, to send their Christmas list to Santa.