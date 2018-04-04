Saint Charles Man Warns Teens On the Dangers of Distracted Driving

Sam Howell was on his way to becoming a doctor, working with researchers at Harvard University. He had been the recipient of a national science award, an athlete and an Eagle Scout. Then one February night in 2005, a 19-year-old Howell was driving along M-52 when his cell phone rang from the floor of his car. He reached down to grab it, lost control of the car and left the road, crashing into a tree.

The crash nearly killed Howell, crushing a portion of his skull, a lung and damaging his spleen and bowels. He was in a coma for more than two months. When he woke up, he couldn’t speak or walk. Doctors initially thought he wouldn’t survive.

But Howell’s parents, James and Maureen, knew he was a fighter. He has since made a miraculous recovery and travels around the state to schools, warning children of the dangers of distracted driving.

Howell says his biggest challenge now has nothing to do with his recovery.

“My biggest challenge right now is making friends. So being able to socialize when you talk differently or anything that is different from the norm.”

Every day is another victory for Howell. He has since gone back to school to study natural medicine and continues to have an intense passion for helping others, especially by warning how just a moment of distraction in a vehicle can drastically change your life, or end it.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Police around the state are increasing their presence and enforcement of distracted driving between April 9-22.