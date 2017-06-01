Saginaw’s Veterans Administration Hospital Seeks To Improve Service

America’s veterans health system is working to find a solution to a major problem affecting veterans. Aleda E. Lutz Medical Center Medical Director Doctor Ginny Creasman says the system is trying to reduce the number of veteran suicides to zero. She said 20 veterans kill themselves each day and 14 of those veterans never reach out to the V A for help.

The Saginaw-based V A hospital annually serves some 35,000 veterans in 35 Michigan counties, stretching from the Saginaw area, north to Alpena, Gaylord and Traverse City. Doctor Creasman said one new tool is a ‘tele-med’ system. She said about 22% of the veterans using the Lutz facility use the ‘tele-med’ system. The new system eliminates the need for veterans to travel a great distance.

Doctor Creasman said the Saginaw-based facility on Weiss has 293 provider agreements across the 35 northern and eastern Michigan counties service by the Lutz hospital. These agreements are with a number of health systems, including McLaren, Mid-Michigan Health, Ascension-Saint Mary’s and Covenant. The facility is seeking to sign up additional medical providers to offer services in the hospital’s service area.