Saginaw’s STARS Bus System Rebounds From Near Bankruptcy

Saginaw’s city bus service is upgrading its fleet at a reduced cost. STARS General Manager Glenn Steffens says it’s cheaper getting 13 refurbished buses from the Owosso-based Midwest Bus Company. A rebuilt bus costs $80,000 compared to $500,000 for a brand new bus.

Steffens told Saginaw City Council members the new 24/7 door to door express service is proving to be very popular. Riders have to call one day in advance and many times they have to turn down customers because they can not handle all the requests. The $5.25 one way fare is cheaper than an Uber ride or taxi cab.

He said next week STARS begins a new contract with the Blue Diamond Steel Casting plant in Pigeon, taking 60 employees to work from Saginaw. A STARS bus will make the 114 mile, three and a half hour round trip, for each shift at the Thumb area manufacturing facility.