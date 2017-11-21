Saginaw’s Special Efforts Extinguish A Problem

Adams Boulevard Neighborhood Association President Debbie Melkonian and Southwest Neighborhood Association President Rick Russell present thank you poster to Saginaw's City Council. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

While most of the ghosts and goblins out in Saginaw during Halloween were seeking treats. But some were causing mischief, setting fires around the city.

Adams Boulevard Neighborhood Association President Debbie Melkonian says a dedicated group of more than 150 volunteers, supported by local businesses, kept watch during the two days to prevent arson fires.

Saginaw firefighters appreciated their efforts, noting the Arson Watch brought three straight years with no arson fires. All the city’s firefighters signed a poster showing the results of arson watch patrols, since 2006, when there were 17 fires during the two day period.

The framed poster will be hung in the Saginaw City Hall lobby.

Fire Chief Chris VanLoo said the arson watch program is a good example of citizens working together to take back the streets.