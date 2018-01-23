Saginaw’s School Board Approves A Partnership Plan To Improve Test Scores

Saginaw’s Jessie Rouse Elementary School is starting a three year plan to raise reading and math test scores by at least three percent in each year of the partnership plan. Principal Debra Williams says the entire school staff and parents are backing the effort.

Williams said improved reading comprehension is the first goal because if a student can not read other subjects will be difficult. The plan includes one on one consultation with student and a teacher and having students act as a mentor for other students.

Another goal is establishing a positive behavior incentive program to reduce classroom disruptions.

Similar partnerships are already in place at Jessie Loomis Elementary and Saginaw High School. The partnership concept will eventually be adopted by all schools in the district. Saginaw Schools trustees approved the partnership Monday night and it will be submitted to the Saginaw Intermediate School District and the Michigan Department of Education for approval.