Saginaw’s Promise Is Making A Difference

Since it started in 2010, the “Saginaw Promise” scholarship program has helped 447 graduates from high schools in Saginaw with over $600,000 . “Saginaw Promise” Treasurer Laura Yockey says the scholarship has received money from Dow Chemical, Dow Corning, Hemlock SemiConductor, local foundations and the Walmart Corporation.

Yockey told those attending Thursday morning’s Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Perc Club breakfast, Saginaw High School’s graduation rate has gone from 67% to 82.4% and the drop out rate went from 19.55% in 2010 to 8.8% percent last year. Arthur Hill’s graduation rate has increased by 6% over the life of the Saginaw Promise.

The scholarship covers tuition and fees after whatever aid the student has won from Pell Grants,

other scholarships or other assistance programs. The money can be used at any Michigan community college, public college, university or trade school.

The scholarship is modeled after the “Kalamazoo Promise”. Since the Kalamazoo program was created by a group of anonymous donors, it has spread throughout Michigan and across the United States.