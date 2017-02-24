Saginaw’s Power Of Dad Helping Fatherless Boys Become Men

The Saginaw based Power of Dad organization held its 6th annual Fatherhood Awards Banquet in Saginaw Township’s Horizons Conference Center Friday evening.

Group Founder and C-E-O Brian Pruitt says eight great fathers from throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region were honored for being excellent role models based on the submitted applications.

Pruitt added Power of Dad works with fatherless boys between 11 and 18, teaching them life skills their absent fathers were unable to give them ranging from anger management and conflict resolution to forgiveness and trust.

Pruitt explained the consequences of young men not having a father figure are considerable, given the percentages of fatherless men who make up this country’s jail and prison populations.

He says those mentoring efforts are paying off now as some of those early students are now old enough to get married themselves and start their own families.

To learn more go on line to w-w-w.Power of Dad. org.