Saginaw’s Newest Business Place Offers Farm Fresh Food & More
By Bill Hewitt
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 9:33 PM
SVRC Market Place Manager Audra Davis welcomes visitors to a multi-use business place. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Downtown Saginaw’s newest business place is open with a large crowd gathering for Friday’s grand opening.

SVRC Market Place Manager Audra Davis admits it’s been a long tiring four years of planning for herself and many others. The European-style market completes a $22 million renovation of the former Saginaw News building on South Washington.

The main tenant is Saginaw’s Downtown Farmers Market, providing both indoor and outdoor sales areas. In addition to more than 30 other vendors, the building includes a business incubator complete with a certified commercial kitchen offering facilities for budding entrepreneurs. The Central Michigan University Research Corporation will provide guidance to the new business owners.

Davis was pleased to hear an open house visitor compare the new operation to Detroit’s famous Eastern Market. The market facility will also offer wellness programs.

WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt

