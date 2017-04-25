Saginaw’s “Light Up the City” Returns to A Neighborhood Near You This Summer

Consumers Energy's Kelley Peatross updates Saginaw City Council members about Light Up The City. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw’s successful Light Up The City campaign returns for a fifth year with a June 21st kick off on Ojibway Island.

State Police Community Service Trooper Will Smith says the number of children participating in the weekly marches though different neighborhoods has grown from five to over 300. He said this interaction helps build a strong relationship with children and police.

From June 28th through August 16th, there will be a Wednesday night walk from 6:30-till-8:30, in eight different neighborhoods.

A community celebration will be held on Ojibway Island on August 23rd.

Consumers Energy’s Kelley Peatross says there will be three special nights, a patriotic theme, a Hawaiian luau theme and a decade theme. Each night will have an adult and a child winner for the best costume.