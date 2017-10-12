Saginaw’s Handley Elementary School Honored For High Test Scores

Saginaw’s Handley Elementary School will be one of 13 Michigan schools honored November 7th by the U.S. Department of Education as Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon Schools for high test scores.

Handley is a “magnet” school attracting students from throughout Saginaw, Midland and Bay Counties as well as an International Baccalaureate School.

It offers a challenging curriculum for kindergarten through 5th grade students.

Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will provide congratulatory remarks.

Saginaw School Board trustees and Superintendent Nathaniel McClain praised the Handley staff and parents for their efforts during the board’s briefing session Wednesday.

McClain noted the Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy also deserves praise for moving up from 8th to 4th in Michigan when it comes to average SAT scores.