Saginaw’s Governing Body Urges Caution About Immigration

Immigration is a hot topic nationally and several people want Saginaw to get involved with the issue. Four people addressed Saginaw’s City Council Monday night about the possibility of becoming a ‘welcoming city’.

Michael Kiefer says Saginaw is already a city with a wide variety of ethnic origins. The various speakers said the resolution does not condone illegal immigration. He said a little less than two percent of the city’s population comes from other countries, namely Mexico and Saudi Arabia, according to the latest U. S. Census data.

One person spoke against the issue. Shari Defore-Crozier thinks the city should take care of current residents before opening the door to more people.

Saginaw council members were receptive to the idea but must use caution. They want the city manager and city attorney to review the proposed legislation and bring it back to a future session. One council member urged caution in becoming what might be considered a sanctuary city that might subject Saginaw to a loss of federal money for projects.