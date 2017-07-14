Saginaw’s Genesee Avenue Bridge Reopens To Traffic
By Bill Hewitt
|
Jul 14, 2017 @ 3:53 PM
Genesee Avenue Bridge open for traffic. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

After nearly three week closure, downtown Saginaw is connected to the city’s west side. The Genesee Avenue Bridge over the Saginaw River opened to traffic again Friday afternoon. The bridge was closed June 25th  after portions of the six story Hubbell Building on the southwest corner of East Genesee and South Water collapsed onto the sidewalk.

City building inspectors ordered the building demolished under Saginaw’s dangerous building ordinance. Genesee was  closed between Washington and Niagara was closed along with Water between Genesee and Federal for safety reasons.

Crews from Bierlein Contracting will continue the demolition with Water Street and the bridge’s south sidewalk remaining closed.

The owners of the property have not indicated any future plans for the site.

WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt

