Saginaw’s First Air Ambulance Marks Milestone

Saginaw’s first air ambulance service is celebrating an anniversary. It was in March, 1987, when FlightCare made its first flight from Saint Mary’s Medial Center.

Lead pilot David Jankowiak says there’s no typical flight. FlightCare, with its three member crew, a pilot, flight nurse and paramedic, serve an area roughly from the Great Lakes Bay Region, north to Alpena and into the Thumb area. Jankowiak said FlightCare cruises at about 130 miles an hour and can fly from Saginaw to Tawas in 28 minutes, 45 minutes to Detroit’s Henry Ford Hospital or 35 minutes to the U of M hospital in Ann Arbor.

When a FlightCare crew treats a patient, the person is usually in a critical condition. But Jankowiak says it’s like a pat on the back when a former patient comes back to say thanks.

The crews work a 12-hour shift. FlightCare has made over 11,000 flights.

Saint Mary’s and its partner, Dallas-based Med-Trans, hosted a Bar-B-Q for local emergency medical service personnel and other first responders Tuesday at FlightCare’s hangar, just north of Saint Mary’s Medical Center’s South Washington campus.