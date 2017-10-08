Saginaw’s Fire Department Considers Layoffs, Closing One Fire Station.

Fire safety is a topic for Monday’s 6:30 p.m., Saginaw City council meeting. Chief Chris VanLoo will update the council on future fire department operations. The city failed to get a $2 million SAFER grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It will reportedly mean the layoff of 13 firefighters and the closure one fire station. The job loss would be one fourth of the department from 51 firefighters down to 13 firefighters. VanLoo has not indicated which fire station may close but there’s speculation it will be Station #3 on Hess Street.

Mayor Dennis Browning will also present a proclamation marking October 8th through the 14th as “Fire Prevention Week”.