Saginaw’s Finances Improving, According to 2016 Audit

A recent audit of the city of Saginaw’s finances show the city is looking better than it has over the past few years.

Conducted by Yeo & Yeo Financial Services, the audit showed the city’s General Fund revenues for Fiscal Year 2016 at $31,388,839. The General Fund expenditures were $30,743,174, a $645,665 increase to the fund balance, bringing it to about $2.55 million.

Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales says while the city wants a fund balance ideally of about 10 percent of the General Fund, it’s a vast improvement from a few years ago.

“In 2013, I believe we were at about $270,000, so it’s the third fiscal year that we’ve added. Ideally we would be at 10 percent of our General Fund at a minimum, which would be about $3 million, so we’re getting there.”

The city spends about $83,000 a day. According to the audit, the city could operate for 28 days without any additional revenue.

However, there are still challenges the city faces, like unfunded liabilities from retiree healthcare and pensions and a declining tax base. Morales says even repairing old buildings can be difficult to fund.

“When we have to make repairs to dangerous buildings similar to what we had downtown (in May)… I don’t have a desire to take that from fund balance because we’re still limited… But that’s supposed to be for an emergency, basically. Kind of like your own savings fund at home. You have the money there in case your car breaks down but you don’t want to use it to buy gas every month.”

Despite the challenges, Morales says a lot of good financial decisions have been made over the past year. He says nearly all city departments operated under budget.