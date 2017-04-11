Saginaw’s Exchange Club Honors Eight Outstanding “Officers of the Year”

The Saginaw Exchange Club "Officers of the Year are left to right, Det. Scott Jackson; Tpr. Troy Meder; Off. Thomas Daugharty; Sgt. Heather Beyerlein; Off. Jordan Bady and Agent Bryan Butler. DS Larrison is not pictured because he works undercover and DS Rousseau was not at the luncheon. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw’s Exchange Club is recognizing eight police officers from Saginaw area law enforcement agencies as the officer of the year for their respective agencies. They were honored during a luncheon, Tuesday, at the Saginaw Club.

The officers have a variety of time on the job. The youngest, Saginaw Police Officer Jordan Bady, has three years on the road.

The most senior officer, Thomas Daugharty, has been in law enforcement for 50 years. He retires next month after 40-years with the Frankenmuth Police. He previously served with the Saginaw Police for a decade.

The other officers are Sergeant Heather Beyerlein, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office; Trooper Troy Meder, Michigan State Police Tri City Post; Detective Sergeant Grel Rousseau, Michigan State Police Bridgeport Crime Lab; Detective Scott Jackson, Saginaw Township Police: Agent Bryan Butler, FBI Bay City Office and Detective Sergeant Timothy Larrison, BAYANET Drug Team.