Saginaw’s Downtown Skyline Is Changing With Delta College’s Satellite Campus

Delta College President Dr. Jean Goodnow (center) turns the first shovel of dirt for a new classroom building in downtown Saginaw. {WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt}

With Monday’s bright sunlight, Delta College broke ground for a new downtown Saginaw facility. Delta President Doctor Jean Goodnow says it’s an exciting time for the college, joining other developments in the city. She said the 35,000 square foot building will have the classrooms, science labs and other facilities the students will need to complete their associates degree or earn a certification in a technical field.

Saginaw Mayor Dennis Browning expects other developers will follow Delta’s lead with the $12.2 million investment. Browning said the new Delta College project may be the catalyst needed to have an investor restore the long vacant Bearinger Building just north of Delta’s building.

A 400 space parking lot will serve the needs of those coming to Delta’s Saginaw Center.

The building is scheduled for completion in June of 2019 in time for the fall semester.