Saginaw’s Downtown Skyline Is Changing With Delta College’s Satellite Campus
By Bill Hewitt
|
Mar 26, 2018 @ 10:58 PM
Delta College President Dr. Jean Goodnow (center) turns the first shovel of dirt for a new classroom building in downtown Saginaw. {WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt}

With Monday’s bright sunlight, Delta College broke ground for a new downtown Saginaw facility. Delta President Doctor Jean Goodnow says it’s an exciting time for the college, joining other developments in the city. She said the 35,000 square foot building will have the classrooms, science labs and other facilities the students will need to complete their associates degree or earn a certification in a technical field.

Saginaw Mayor Dennis Browning expects other developers will follow Delta’s lead with the $12.2 million investment. Browning said the new Delta College project may be the catalyst needed to have an investor restore the long vacant Bearinger Building just north of Delta’s building.

A 400 space parking lot will serve the needs of those coming to Delta’s Saginaw Center.

The building is scheduled for completion in June of 2019 in time for the fall semester.

Architect’s drawing of the new Delta Center in Downtown Saginaw. (Delta College courtesy photo)
Delta College’s new Saginaw Center will replace this parking lot. The Bearinger building is on the left  with the Dow Event Center in the background and the State Office Building on the right. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

RELATED CONTENT

Bay City School District Proceeding With Data Warehouse Acquisition Bay City Officials Discuss Electricity Rate Hike Second Potentially Threatening Drawing Found at Delta College Delta College Moving Into Downtown Saginaw’s Future People Of All Ages Join Local Rally Supporting “Common Sense Gun Laws” Progress Continues On Restoring Normal Traffic On I-75
Comments