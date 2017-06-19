Saginaw’s Civitan Recreation Center Will Serve In A New Way

While the former Longstreet School met the wrecking ball earlier this month, the adjacent Civitan Recreation Center will have a new life.

The charitable foundation started by Saginaw High School star football player and NFL veteran LaMarr Woodley will purchase the site, at 2nd and Carroll Streets, across I-675 from the Dow Event Center for $1.

Woodley’s wife, Jordan, says the amount of money to be invested has not been determined. The final amount will depend on the cost to either replace the wall that separated the center from the old school or add an expansion to the building. Another undetermined factor is the cost of needed renovations to the Civitan Center after sitting vacant for many years.

When the Civitan Center reopens, it will offer life enrichment classes for parents and tutoring for students plus recreational opportunities for the community. A variety of other educational opportunities for children will also be offered at the center.

Woodley attended Longstreet as a child and spent time at the Civitan Center.

The development agreement approved by the Saginaw City Council Monday night, gives the foundation three years to get everything open. Under the agreement the LaMarr Woodley Foundation may not sell, lease or otherwise transfer ownership of the building for five years.

Civitan Recreation Center

Demolition contractors tear down the old Longstreet School

(photos courtesy City of Saginaw)