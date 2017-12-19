Saginaw’s City Council Receives A Report From Auditors

Saginaw’s financial picture is getting stronger. The City Council received an update Monday night from its auditor, Yeo & Yeo.

City Manager Tim Morales says some of the good news is the city’s fund balance is in much better shape. The city has a fund balance of $3.9 million, which would cover city expenses for one and a half months, compared to a fund balance of $207,000 in 2013, or expenses for one week. That’s a fund balance of about 14% of the overall budget. Morales’ goal is getting a fund balance of between 15% and 20% of the budget.

Saginaw still faces a hurdle in paying for employee health care and covering pension costs. The pension fund is about $160 million short of meeting all costs. Morales said recent changes in health care coverage has improved the situation but it’s still a concern.

There was some good news in the audit of the last fiscal year, ending June 30th. Saginaw city income tax revenue was up $476,000 over the previous year.