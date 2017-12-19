Saginaw’s City Council Receives A Report From Auditors
By Bill Hewitt
Dec 19, 2017 @ 12:08 AM
Yeo & Yeo CPA Jamie Rivette reviews the 2017 fiscal year audit for Saginaw's City Council. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw’s financial picture is getting stronger. The City Council received an update Monday night from its auditor, Yeo & Yeo.

City Manager Tim Morales says some of the good news is the city’s fund balance is in much better shape. The city has a fund balance of $3.9 million, which would cover city expenses for one and a half months, compared to a fund balance of $207,000 in 2013, or expenses for one week. That’s a fund balance of about 14% of the overall budget. Morales’ goal is getting a fund balance of between 15% and 20% of the budget.

Saginaw still faces a hurdle in paying for employee health care and covering pension costs. The pension fund is about $160 million short of meeting all costs. Morales said recent changes in health care coverage has improved the situation but it’s still a concern.

There was some good news in the audit of the last fiscal year, ending June 30th. Saginaw city income tax revenue was up $476,000 over the previous year.

