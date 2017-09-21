Saginaw’s City Council Drafting Mission & Vision Statements For City

During its yearly strategic planning session in January, Saginaw City Council members set a goal to develop a mission statement for the city.

A special three member committee presented a draft Wednesday night that the city is committed to providing high quality service to ensure an inclusive and safe community.

Councilman John Humphreys says the council needs help from everyone in the community.

Mayor Dennis Browning says the statement will also highlight the city’s diversity and being a welcoming community.

The mission statement would be posted at Saginaw City Hall at the entrances and possibly on city stationery and other documents.

City Manger Tim Morales said staff will prepare a final version for consideration during the second October session.

Mayor Dennis Browning

Councilman John Humphreys

City of Saginaw courtesy photos