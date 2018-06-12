Saginaw Voters Testing New Voting Machines

Saginaw Branch NAACP First Vice President Terry Pruitt test a new machine as Saginaw Deputy City Clerk Kristine Bolzman explains how it works. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw is moving into the future with new high tech voting machines. City Clerk Janet Santos says if there’s a problem with a voter’s ballot, the voter will see a message on the screen and gives them an option to either make a change on that ballot or ask for a new ballot. Voters will also fill in an oval instead of an arrow to mark their choice.

The city is getting the 21 machines at no cost through a $110,000 federal Help America Vote Act grant from the Michigan Secretary of State’s election bureau.

Saginaw Branch NAACP First Vice President Terry Pruitt said having all new machines at the city’s 16 precincts will mean less delays caused by machine break downs. Another machine will be used to count absentee ballots and spares in case of a break down.

Pruitt tried out a new machine during an open house in the city council chambers Tuesday. Another open house will be held from 5:00 p.m., till 8:00 p.m., Wednesday.