Saginaw Valley State University Writing Center Opens New Site In Bay City

Saginaw Valley State University’s Writing Center has expanded its reach by opening a new site in the Alice and Jack Wirt Library on Center Avenue in Bay City across from the Bay County Building.

S-V-S-U Writing Center Director Helen Raica-Klotz says S-V-S-U student tutors will be available on the first and third Tuesday’s of every month between Four and Eight P-M on the Library’s second floor to offer help.

Assistance can be provided for everything from resume’s to high school and college term papers and college application essays.

To learn more, go on line to www.svsu.edu/writing center.