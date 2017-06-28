Saginaw Valley State University Study Shows Big Drop In Major Crime For Saginaw Area
By John Hall
|
Jun 28, 2017 @ 11:38 PM
ANPEKF Police lights illuminated on car

Saginaw Valley State University researchers say a federal program to demolish abandoned and blighted homes in Saginaw has had a major impact on recent crime.

S-V-S-U Associate Professor of Geography Andrew Miller says 884 federally financed housing demolitions between 2013 and ’15 are responsible for roughly 20 % of the overall crime reduction.

Miller noted over a five year period, overall major crimes in the city dropped by 80 %.

He added an increase in State Police troopers helping to patrol Saginaw also helped reduce crime city wide along with a rise in active community groups.

Miller explained the study also found significant reductions in major crimes in neighboring communities like Bridgeport plus Buena Vista and Saginaw Townships.

Related Content

“Ziploc” Bags Bringing New Jobs With B...
Bay City School Board Trustees Review Proposed Bud...
Fire Heavily Damages East Side Bay City Apartment ...
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested Quickly In Bridgepo...
Concerns Raised About Change Orders Approved By Ba...
Midland County Sheriff’s Deputies Probe Susp...
Comments