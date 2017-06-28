Saginaw Valley State University Study Shows Big Drop In Major Crime For Saginaw Area

Saginaw Valley State University researchers say a federal program to demolish abandoned and blighted homes in Saginaw has had a major impact on recent crime.

S-V-S-U Associate Professor of Geography Andrew Miller says 884 federally financed housing demolitions between 2013 and ’15 are responsible for roughly 20 % of the overall crime reduction.

Miller noted over a five year period, overall major crimes in the city dropped by 80 %.

He added an increase in State Police troopers helping to patrol Saginaw also helped reduce crime city wide along with a rise in active community groups.

Miller explained the study also found significant reductions in major crimes in neighboring communities like Bridgeport plus Buena Vista and Saginaw Townships.