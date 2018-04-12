Saginaw Valley State University Hosting High School Robotics Competition
By John Hall
Apr 12, 2018 @ 11:44 PM

Some 3,000 students from across Michigan representing roughly 160 high school robotics teams are participating in the FIRST In Michigan state championships being held at Saginaw Valley State University through Saturday.

S-V-S-U’s STEM Director is Adrianne Cole who explained that two teams and their robots compete against two other teams, lifting and moving cubes while climbing over each other.

Besides putting all the students’ science, technology, engineering and math skills to the test, they also learn promotion and art design to create logo’s and help attract sponsors.

Cole referred to the event as “cooperatition” or combining cooperation and competition.

Winners will have the chance to go to an upcoming world championship in Detroit in two weeks.

(Photo  Courtesy of S-V-S-U)

