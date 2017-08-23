Saginaw Valley State University Board Approves New Faculty Contract
By John Hall
|
Aug 23, 2017 @ 1:09 AM

Saginaw Valley State University has a new 3-year contract with its Faculty Association.

University Board of Control members approved the agreement Tuesday in a special meeting.

It covers 300 S-V-S-U faculty members, who ratified the contract last month.

It includes salary increases of 2 %  in the 2017-2018 school year, and 1. 9 % raises in each of the two following years.

S-V-S-U will also increase its contribution toward health care premiums.

In other action S-V-S-U board members approved a bonding resolution that will allow interest savings in preparation for construction of a building addition that will house the College of Business and Management.

 

