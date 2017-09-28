Saginaw Valley State Students Competing Again To Win “Battle Of The Valley’s”

Students from Saginaw Valley and Grand Valley State Universities are once again locked in the 15th annual “Battle of the Valley’s” competition to see who can raise the most money for their respective designated charities.

Sophomore Caitlin Coulter who’s philanthropy chairperson of the Student Association says S-V-S-U is supporting the Saginaw based Mustard Seed homeless shelter which serves mothers and their children.

S-V-S-U has a nine year winning streak in “Battle” with this year’s winner to be announced as part of Saturday’s football game between the two schools.