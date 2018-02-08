Saginaw Valley State President Delivers Upbeat State Of The University Address

Saginaw Valley State University President Donald Bachand says he’s intent on seeing S-V-S-U’s impact on the Great Lakes Bay Region and beyond continue to grow.

Bachand noted more and more students are becoming successful graduates and making a mark for themselves in areas ranging from health care to law enforcement and business.

Bachand spoke at the Malcolm Field Theatre for Performing Arts Thursday after delivering his 4th State of the University address.

He says a stepped up promotional campaign and revamped financial aid policies are helping the University get its share of new students, despite recent declines in the average size of area high school graduating classes.