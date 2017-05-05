Saginaw Valley State Board Approves New Master’s Program In Computer Science

Saginaw Valley State University’s Board of Trustees approved a new graduate program during their monthly meeting Friday involving a master’s degree in computer science and information systems.

In developing the program, S-V-S-U solicited feedback from auto based companies like Ford and Nexteer plus other firms from Auto Owners Insurance to Yeo and Yeo.

Government agencies like the U-S Department of Defense also evaluated the proposal.

All of the reviewers indicated a growing demand for informational technology professionals with advanced degrees and supported S-V-S-U’s proposed program.

S-V-S-U will begin enrolling students immediately.

The first courses will be offered this coming fall.