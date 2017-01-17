Saginaw Turns Back The Clock To Honor A Civil ights Icon

It was one of Martin Luther King, Junior’s favorite tools … the peaceful march.

In honor of King, organizer Eddie Foxx says about 40 people of all ages and races, made a short march on Saginaw’s east side to the Dow Event Center as part of Monday’s holiday observance to recognize King’s great works.

Foxx said many of the things King fought in the 60’s still exist to this day, like efforts to restrict voting by minorities and the need to help those who are getting out of jail find the training needed to get a job to turn their life around.

Foxx said Mother Nature was more cooperative this year, as it wasn’t as bitter cold as the march on Martin Luther King Day last year. The march led to Saginaw’s 21st annual Unity Day Luncheon, sponsored by the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and the Delta College Black Faculty and Staff Association.