Saginaw Township Trustees Approve Two Key Items

Saginaw Township trustees have adopted a 25-year Wastewater Service Agreement involving the city of Saginaw plus neighboring communities like Kochville and Carrollton Townships plus the city of Zilwaukee.

Saginaw Township’s Director of Public Services Sonny Grunwell says the pact guarantees the township’s ability to treat, process and discharge its wastewater to the Saginaw River through the city’s wastewater facility. Grunwell says advancements in technology mean less pollution going into the river which he called better for the environment and the community.

Township trustees also adopted Saginaw County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan Monday. Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says it involves coordinating with other communities and the county itself to respond to disasters ranging from snow or ice storms to fires, floods, tornadoes and chemical spills. Such an agreement is required by Federal Emergency Management Agency officials.