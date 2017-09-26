Saginaw Township Trustees Act On Fire Department Purchases

Saginaw Township trustees approved a pair of equipment purchases for the township fire department Monday. One involves a breathing air compressor to fill oxygen tanks for firefighters with the other being the acquisition of nine sets of turnout gear. In both instances, the equipment will come from Sanford-based Douglass Safety at a combined cost of approximately $37,000.

Trustees also approved a resolution provided by the state to acquire new state of the art optical scan voting equipment in time for next year’s elections including the gubernatorial campaign.

Saginaw Township officials also praised Biggby Coffee for plans to add a second outlet on State near Weineke which should open in December to supplement their initial location on Bay Road.